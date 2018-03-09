InnoLight Technology Conducts Live Demo of 400G QSFP-DD FR4 Optical Transceivers at OFC 2018

SUZHOU, China and SANTA CLARA, California, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd, the leader in data center optics, today announced availability of industry's first 400G QSFP-DD FR4 optical transceiver at OFC 2018 in San Diego, California, USA. In addition, InnoLight introduced several new part numbers of its family of industry's leading 400G OSFP and QSFP-DD optical transceivers.

With the insatiable demand for higher bandwidth of hyper-scale data centers, 400G optical transceivers are urgently needed to lower bandwidth cost.OSFP and QSFP-DD are the desired 400G solutions for next generation cloud networks.To support this rapid growth, InnoLight has introduced a line of 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP optics:

QSFP-DD SR8

QSFP-DD AOC

QSFP-DD DR4

QSFP-DD FR4

OSFP SR8

OSFP AOC

OSFP 2x FR4

OSFP LR8

InnoLight will conduct live demos of 400G QSFP-DD FR4, 400G QSFP-DD SR8, 400G OSFP LR8, 400G OSFP 2x FR4, 400G OSFP SR8 and 100G QSFP28 Single Lambda FR1 optical transceivers at its booth in OFC.

"Both OSFP and QSFP-DD have been adopted as the next generation 400G optics for cloud networks. Each solution has its advantages and target applications.Depending uponthecloud operator's network architecture, either QSFP-DD or OSFP offers the most cost effective solutions for 400G data center network connectivity.InnoLight, with its advanced R&D capability and strong technology partnerships, is proud to bring both form factors to the market simultaneously.400G QSFP-DD excels in backward compatibility with 100G/200G QSFP28/56.400G OSFP stands out in enabling upward migration to 800G.InnoLight is aggressively driving adoption of both 400G form factors to deliver the best price performance optics in the industry,"said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer of InnoLight Technology.

