SHENZHEN, China and SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Photonics Workshop & Social Networking Event will be held at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego on March 14th 2018. The event is co-organized by Photonics Society of Chinese-Americans of Southern California (PSC-SC), China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) and the Optical Society (OSA).

To serve the mission of bringing together photonics professionals and enhancing the communication and collaboration in the optical industry, this event has been organizing technical and social events during OFC2018. The panel of the workshop consists of well-respected experts from service providers, network carriers and marketing analyst in the optical industry. The latest data center,fiber deep and highspeed access, and 5G wireless technologies will be elaborated on.Market opportunities and challenges will be discussed along with the technology trends and the business strategies among the US, China and the rest of the world markets.

100+ representatives will be invited to this workshop, and a post-panel networking dinner will be held afterward. All photonics professionals are sincerely invited to join this great gathering on the evening of March 14.

Panel Workshop:

Title : "Market Opportunities and its Challenges: the US and China Perspectives"

Date : March 14th, 2018 (Wednesday) 5:00pm to 7:30pm (Workshop only)

Location : SDCC Room, 14A Mezzanine Level, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA

Fee : Free

Workshop Schedule:

5:00pm to5:30pm: Registration & Social Networking

5:30pm to 5:50pm: PSC/OSA Introduction/Acknowledgment

Presider: Genzao Zhang, President, PSC-SC

Welcome remarks from:

Elizabeth Rogan , CEO, OSA - The Optical Society

Eric Yang , The Secretary General - CIOE

Helen Wen Martinez-OFC China Office & Wen Global Solution

5:50pm to 7:00pm:Panel Presentation & Discussion:

Moderator: Subu Subrahmanyan, AO Asset Management

Panelists:

Chengliang Zhang , VP, China Telecom Beijing Research Institute

, VP, China Telecom Beijing Research Institute Don Frey , Principal Analyst, Transport and Routing, Ovum

, Principal Analyst, Transport and Routing, Ovum Terran Huang , Senior Network Architect, Tencent

Senior Network Architect, Rich Baca , Titel TBD, MSFT

, Titel TBD, MSFT Zhensheng Jia , Distinguished Technologist, CableLabs

7:00pm to 7:20pm: Picture Taking Session

Post-panel Networking Dinner:

Time: 7:30pm to 9:30pm

Location: Jasmine Seafood Restaurant, 4609 Covoy Street, San Diego. (858) 268-0888

Fee: $ 35 (pre-registration), $4 0 (on-site) per person

Organizing Committee:

Genzao Zhang, PSC-SC 2017-2018 President

Howell Zhao, PSC-SC 1st Vice President

Cedric Lam, PSC-SC 2nd Vice President

Norman Kwong/Genzao Zhang, PSC-SC Co-Treasurers

Jane Xiao/Cong Liu, PSC-SC Co-Secretaries

Shoa-Kai Liu, Steve Yao, Frank Chang, Jinghui Li, Hsu-Feng Chou, K.K. Wong and David Li, PSC-SC Advisors

About CIOE (WWW.CIOE.CN/EN)

China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) is the world's largest exhibition in optoelectronic industry. It is the first as well as the most influential optoelectronic exhibition in China. The event is an annual gathering for the global optoelectronic professionals to gather around to network with business partners and discover the future trends. CIOE presents an entire optoelectronic industry chain. It is a meeting place where you could meet the people from every corner of optoelectronics fields including optical communications, lasers, semiconductors, infrared Imaging, precision optics, and photonics.

About PSC (WWW.PSC-A.ORG)

The Objectives of PSC are to promote friendships and collaborations among Chinese-American engineers and scientists in the field of photonics so that they can enhance their professional and business contributions for better quality of life in this fast changing world.

