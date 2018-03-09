Zurich is transforming into a more customer-focused business. Read all about how we are doing this and some of our highlights:

Meet trauma physician (Dr. Stephen Rashford: noopener noreferrer), who supports customers of Cover-More, Zurich's specialist travel insurance and medical assistance provider, in times of crisis.





Take it to the streets with a customer who explains why he likes Zurich's insurance for his (Tesla: noopener noreferrer), and the value we offer to electric vehicle owners as a first-mover in that business in Europe.





Envision a brighter future thanks to new ideas inside and outside Zurich. We're fueling our drive to innovate in ways that make our customers' lives easier and better, including by working with universities, start-ups and established companies, as well as through innovation fairs, ('hackathons,' and CoderDojo: noopener noreferrer).

"Our industry is undergoing a profound change. We, too, must change if we are to meet our customers' evolving needs. After restoring our ability to generate consistent returns, we are now well positioned to look to the future with confidence," said Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco.

Zurich is also demonstrating progress to become a more sustainable business. Our new corporate responsibility highlights 2017 describes achievements and relevant key performance indicators. It can be accessed (here: http://www.zurich.com/en/corporate-responsibility).

The (Annual Report: http://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/docs/financial-reports/2017/annual-report-2017.pdf?la=en&hash=109B8F39C16A1474C1519FE31D95FF80005C6026) contains detailed information about Zurich's financial performance, strategy, structure, executive bodies, risk management, corporate governance and remuneration in 2017. It is available in English and German, with the financial statements in English only.

The (Annual Review: http://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/docs/financial-reports/2017/annual-review-2017.pdf?la=en&hash=5CDBA579B4811EE2233177240A6F313E999E0CE6) is a shorter document comprising the front section of the Annual Report, and includes a brief summary of the financial results. It is also available in English and German.

In addition, the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018 and the Board of Directors' report on the approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee can be found (here: http://www.zurich.com/en/investor-relations/shareholder-area/annual-general-meeting).

As announced on July 6, 2017, the Board of Directors proposes to elect (Michel Liès: http://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0706-01) as successor of Tom de Swaan as Chairman in 2018. Zurich also announced on March 8, 2018, that the Board of Directors proposes to elect (Jasmin Staiblin: http://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2018/2018-0308-01) to the Board.

Subject to the re-election and election of the members of the Board by the shareholders on April 4, 2018, the Board of Directors of Zurich will consist of the following members:

(Michel Liès, Chairman: http://www.zurich.com/en/corporate/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0706-01)

(Joan Amble: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/joan-amble)

(Catherine Bessant: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/catherine-bessant)

(Dame Alison Carnwath: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/alison-carnwath)

(Christoph Franz: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/christoph-franz)

(Jeffrey Hayman: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/jeffrey-hayman)

(Monica Mächler: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/monica-maechler)

(Kishore Mahbubani: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/kishore-mahbubani)

(David Nish: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/david-nish)

(Jasmin Staiblin: http://www.zurich.com/en/corporate/media/news-releases/2018/2018-0308-01)

Further information

More information about Zurich's Corporate Governance structure can be found (here: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance).