Panevezio statybos trestas AB together with the partners has signed the contract at the Jekabpils City Municipality for construction of a new multifunctional sports centre. The multifunctional sports centre will include an ice arena, various gyms, a conference hall, a café and a car parking area. The value of the project amounts to 13.1 mln. Euros. Completion of the project is scheduled for summer 2020.



