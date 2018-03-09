Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: T-Mobile Delivered Record-Breaking Financial Results

Stock Monitor: Globalstar Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

T-Mobile's total revenues increased 5.1% to $10.76 billion in Q4 2017 compared to $10.23 billion in Q4 2016, and 8.3% to $40.60 billion in FY17 compared to $37.49 billion in FY16. These record quarterly and full-year results were driven by a lower branded postpaid handset upgrade rate and an increase in the impact from handset promotions. The Company's quarterly revenues fell short of analysts' estimates of $10.83 billion.

T-Mobile's total service revenues increased 7.1% to $7.76 billion y-o-y in Q4 2017 compared to $7.25 billion in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, T-Mobile's net income increased to $2.71 billion, or $3.11 per share, compared to $390 million, or $0.45 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a one-time net tax benefit of $2.2 billion from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), after-tax spectrum gains of $124 million, and net hurricane losses of $40 million. The Company's earnings per share (EPS), excluding the impacts of the TCJA and other net tax benefits, spectrum gains, and hurricane impacts, were $0.48 in Q4 2017, and were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.37.

For FY17, T-Mobile's net income totaled $4.54 billion, or $5.20 per share, compared to $1.46 billion, or $1.69 per share, in FY16. The Company's EPS, excluding the impacts of the TCJA and other net tax benefits, spectrum gains, and hurricane impacts, were $2.29 in FY17.

Operating Results

T-Mobile's branded postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) was $46.38 in Q4 2017, down 4.1% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to the dilution from promotions targeting families and new segments, and the impact of hurricanes. The Company's branded prepaid ARPU was $38.63 in the reported quarter, up 1.1% compared to the year ago same period, primarily due to a continued growth of MetroPCS customers who generate higher ARPU.

Customer Growth

During Q4 2017, T-Mobile's total net customer additions were 1.9 million, bringing its total customer count to 72.6 million. The reported fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 marked the 19th straight quarter in which T-Mobile generated more than 1 million total net customer additions. For FY17, the Company's total net customer additions were 5.7 million, marking the 4th year in a row of more than 5 million total net additions.

T-Mobile's branded postpaid net customer additions were 1.1 million in Q4 2017 and 3.6 million in FY17. The Company reported branded postpaid phone net customer additions of 891,000 in the reported quarter and marked the 16th consecutive quarter in which T-Mobile has led the industry in this category. T-Mobile's branded postpaid phone churn was a Q4 record at 1.18% in Q4 2017, down 10 basis points from Q4 2016.

T-Mobile's branded prepaid net customer additions were 149,000 in Q4 2017 and 855,000 in FY17, down due to higher deactivations from a growing customer base, increased competitive activity in the marketplace, and the de-emphasis of the legacy T-Mobile prepaid brand. The Company's branded prepaid churn was 4.00% in Q4 2017, down 25 basis points compared to Q3 2017.

Cash Matters

T-Mobile's net cash provided by operating activities increased 28.5% to $2.1 billion y-o-y in Q4 2017, and 29.8% to $8.0 billion in FY17. The Company's free cash flow increased 53.0% to $1.1 billion y-o-y in Q4 2017 and 90.2% to $2.7 billion in FY17.

During Q4 2017, T-Mobile repurchased approximately 7.0 million shares of its common stock under the stock repurchase program at an average price per share of $63.34, for a total purchase price of approximately $444 million. On December 06, 2017, T-Mobile announced that its Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $1.5 billion of its common stock through December 31, 2018.

Outlook

In FY18, T-Mobile is expecting postpaid net customer additions between 2.0 million and 3.0 million. The Company's adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $11.3 billion and $11.7 billion for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, T-Mobile US's stock was slightly up 0.77%, ending the trading session at $65.06.

Volume traded for the day: 2.85 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.92%; previous three-month period - up 6.73%; past twelve-month period - up 5.94%; and year-to-date - up 2.44%

After yesterday's close, T-Mobile US's market cap was at $55.08 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.80.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Wireless Communications industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

