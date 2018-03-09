Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: NVIDIA Achieved Record Quarterly and Annual Revenue and Earnings

Stock Monitor: Sunrun Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

NVIDIA reported record revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2018, of $2.91 billion, up 34% from $2.17 billion in Q4 FY17. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $2.67 billion.

During Q4 FY18, NVIDIA's GAAP gross margin was a record 61.9% and non-GAAP gross margin was 62.1% compared to 60.0% and 60.2%, respectively for Q4 FY17. In the reported quarter, NVIDIA's GAAP operating income was a record $1.07 billion, up 46% compared to $733 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's non-GAAP operating income was $1.20 billion in Q4 FY18, up 49% on a y-o-y basis.

NVIDIA reported record fourth quarter GAAP net income of $1.12 billion and earnings per diluted share of $1.78 compared to earnings of $655 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP net income soared 52% to a record $1.72 per diluted share versus $1.13 per share in the year earlier same quarter, fueled by strong revenue growth and improved gross and operating margins. NVIDIA's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.17 per share.

For fiscal 2018, NVIDIA's revenue was a record $9.71 billion, up 41% from revenue of $6.91 billion in FY17. The Company's GAAP earnings were a record $4.82 per diluted share, up 88% from $2.57 in FY17. NVIDIA's non-GAAP earnings soared 61% to $4.92 per diluted share from $3.06 a year earlier.

NVIDIA's Segment Results

During Q4 FY18, NVIDIA's GPU business revenue surged 33% on a y-o-y basis to $2.46 billion, led by growth in gaming and datacenter. Strong growth across the Company's Pascal™-based GeForce® gaming GPUs was driven by new games, holiday-season demand, iCafe upgrades, eSports, and cryptocurrency mining.

NVIDIA's revenue for datacenter, including Tesla®, NVIDIA GRID™, and NVIDIA DGX™, was a record $606 million, up 105% on a y-o-y basis, led by strong sales of the Company's Volta architecture, including V100 GPU accelerators, new DGX systems, and design wins in high performance computing. NVIDIA's professional visualization revenue grew 13% on a y-o-y basis to a record $254 million, led by ultra-high-end and high-end desktop workstations as well as unique form factors and emerging opportunities, including AI, deep learning, VR, and rendering.

For Q4 FY18, the Tegra Processor business' revenue, which includes gaming development platforms and services, was $450 million, up 75% on a y-o-y basis. Tegra Processor business revenue includes SOC modules for the Nintendo Switch gaming console and development services, as well as automotive revenue of $132 million, which was up 3% on a y-o-y basis.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

NVIDIA's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the end of Q4 FY18 were $7.11 billion compared to $6.32 billion at the end of Q3 FY18. The sequential increase in cash was primarily related to the increase in operating income.

During Q4 FY18, NVIDIA's cash flow from operating activities was a record $1.36 billion, up from $721 million a year earlier. The Company's cash flow from operating activities in fiscal 2018 was a record $3.50 billion, up from $1.67 billion a year ago. These increases were primarily due to growth in net income and changes in working capital.

For Q4 FY18, NVIDIA's free cash flow was $942 million compared to $669 million in Q4 FY17. For fiscal 2018, the Company's free cash flow was $2.91 billion, up from $1.50 billion in FY17.

Outlook

For first quarter fiscal 2019, NVIDIA is forecasting revenue to be approximately $2.90 billion, plus or minus 2%. The Company's GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 62.7% and 63.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points. NVIDIA's capital expenditures for the upcoming quarter are expected to be approximately $100 million to $120 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, NVIDIA's stock marginally declined 0.27%, ending the trading session at $241.18.

Volume traded for the day: 10.20 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.92%; previous three-month period - up 28.46%; past twelve-month period - up 144.70%; and year-to-date - up 24.64%

After yesterday's close, NVIDIA's market cap was at $143.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 52.27.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.25%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Specialized industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors