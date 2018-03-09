Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Lannett's Quarterly Earnings Advanced 15.22%

Stock Monitor: Pacira Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q2 FY18, Lannett's total revenues reached $184.31 million, an increase of 7.82% from $170.94 million in Q2 FY17, which was led by strong sales across several product categories. The Company's revenue numbers fell behind analysts' consensus estimates of $190.8 million.

During Q2 FY18, Lannett's cost of sales was $88.91 million, an increment of 18.31% y-o-y. The Company's gross profit fell 0.68% to $87.45 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $88.05 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's gross margin decreased to 47.45% in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, compared to 51.51% in the same period of last year.

Lannett's operating expenses were $40.32 million in Q2 FY18, a decrease of 24.99% from $53.75 million in Q2 FY17. In the reported quarter, the Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) advanced 57.69% to $28.49 million y-o-y, while its restructuring expenses declined 39.54% to $1.04 million y-o-y. Lannett generated an operating income of $47.14 million in Q2 FY18, an increase of 37.4% from $34.31 million in Q2 FY17.

In Q2 FY18, Lannett's net income attributable to common shareholders was $14.02 million, an increase of 71.59% from $8.17 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.37 for the quarter under review, an increase of 68.18% from $0.22 in the year earlier comparable quarter. For Q2 FY18, the reported earnings figures included depreciation of fixed assets step-up, amortization of intangibles, restructuring expenses, and non-cash interest. It also included tax adjustment charges and gain from litigation settlement. On the other hand, for Q2 FY17, the reported earnings figures included depreciation of fixed assets step-up, amortization of intangibles, acquisition and integration-related expenses, restructuring expenses, intangible assets impairment charge, non-cash interest, and gain from tax adjustments. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding these non-recurring items, rose 15.22% to $1.06 in the quarter under review from $0.92 in Q2 FY17, and were higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86.

Cash Matters

Lannett had cash and cash equivalents of $139.86 million as on December 31, 2017, an increase of 18.79% from $117.74 million as on June 30, 2017. The Company had a net long term-debt of $819.22 million as on December 31, 2017, 2.88% lower than $843.53 million as on June 30, 2017.

Outlook for FY18

Lannett updated its financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2018. The Company expects GAAP net sales of $680 million - $700 million, and a GAAP gross margin of 42% - 43%. The Company anticipates GAAP research and development (R&D) expenses of $36 million - $38 million, and GAAP SG&A of $79 million - $81 million. Lannett expects an effective tax rate of approximately 39%, and capital expenditure of $45 million - $55 million on a GAAP basis.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Lannett's stock ended the trading session flat at $16.45.

Volume traded for the day: 402.11 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Lannett's market cap was at $616.71 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.36.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drugs - Generic industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors