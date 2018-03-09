Active-Investors: Wired News - VIAVI and Microsemi Build an Ecosystem to Support Network Requirements for Deployment of 5G

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) ("VIAVI"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=VIAV as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 07, 2018, the Company, which is a global provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, and their ecosystems, announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Microsemi Corp. (NASDAQ: MSCC), a leading provider of semiconductor solutions. The collaboration is aimed at building an ecosystem to accelerate flexible optical networking technologies and flexible ethernet networking deployment, in order to meet the demands of 5G networks. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Preparing for 5G

The onset of 5G would require robust, scalable, and coordinated technology development across the whole industry. Communication service providers, along with their technology partners, are keenly exploring the network requirements for 5G. Thus, transport network has become a key focus area for communication service providers. There is a solid need for strong architecture capable of supporting stringent bandwidth, traffic modeling, network slicing, latency, and time synchronization characteristics.

At present, China has the largest population of mobile subscribers in the world. Chinese service providers are actively focusing on transport network. In fact, China Mobile is planning to adopt Slicing Packet Network (SPN) with Flexible Ethernet (FlexE) for its 5G-transport network. Alongside, other carriers are also pursuing Optical Transport Network (OTN) with enhancements such as Mobile optimized OTN (M-OTN).

Complementary Strengths of VIAVI and Microsemi

Both VIAVI and Microsemi have individual strengths for developing and validating platforms for transport technologies. With VIAVI ONT-600 and Microsemi's DIGI-G5, telecom service providers will now have solution platforms to build, test, and rapidly deploy 5G-ready optical networks such as OTUCn, Flexible OTN (FlexO), and FlexE technologies.

About VIAVI ONT

The VIAVI ONT has the industry's first 400G support to include forward error correction (FEC), PAM4 modulation. It now comes with the complete support of all 400G transponder form factors such as CFP8, QSFPDD, and OSFP. In fact, VIAVI ONT has also been validated in lab testing of 100G components and systems. Besides, it also has the capability to scale with a variety of applications to address inflection points such as FlexE, Original Thrifty Untiring Casual Nurturing (OTUCn), and FlexO.

VIAVI intends to showcase the ONT-600 with FlexE support at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC), Booth #3423, on March 13-15, 2018.

About Microsemi's DIGI-G5 OTN Processor

Microsemi's DIGI-G5 is the latest member of its award-winning DIGI OTN processors. The DIGI-G5 OTN processor transports at an unparalleled speed of 1.2 terabits per second (Tbps) of combined OTN and client interfaces. The DIGI-G5 OTN is also the first to market with newly standardized 25 Gigabit Ethernet (GE), 50GE, 200GE, 400GE, Flexible OTN (FlexO & OTUCn), and FlexE, with an integrated security engine enabling flexible encrypted optical connections. Moreover, DIGI-G5 has the capability to enable packet optical transport platforms to triple in capacity while reducing power consumption by 50% per port.

Babak Samimi, Vice President and Business Unit Manager for Microsemi's Communications Business Unit, stated that the majority of service providers are considering scaling up their optical networks in preparation for 5G. Thus, Microsemi's customers are demanding new and innovative OTN 3.0 capabilities for delivering rate-agile flexible connectivity, strengthened by OTN switching at terabit capacities to market. Samimi also mentioned that the new ecosystem between Microsemi and VIAVI would enable leading OTN transport OEMs to develop a new range of products to support OTUCn, FlexE, and FlexO capabilities.

Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit, VIAVI, also expressed his pleasure on being a part of the ecosystem with Microsemi to back the network requirements of leading telecom carriers globally. Fawcett believes that VIAVI's technology leadership and deep relationships make it the ideal partner for this initiative.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Viavi Solutions' stock climbed 2.24%, ending the trading session at $10.49.

Volume traded for the day: 4.24 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.39 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.01%; previous three-month period - up 18.00%; past twelve-month period - up 7.81%; and year-to-date - up 20.02%

After yesterday's close, Viavi Solutions' market cap was at $2.39 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 108.14.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

