Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - BlackBerry Announces Agreement with Punkt Tronics; Set to Embed Blackberry Secure in Punkt Products

Stock Monitor: I.D. Systems Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

BlackBerry stated that with cybersecurity being a rising concern for both household and enterprise, leading niche-specific players like Punkt were realizing the value of protecting the integrity of their innovations. BlackBerry Secure was well-positioned to deliver customers with the highest level of security, without compromising on the simple and modern design that customers prefer. Punkt was founded back in 2008, and specialized in creating innovative products designed to do their job, without intruding on the owner's time and attention. The Company's product range includes a simple mobile phone, a cordless landline telephone, an alarm clock, a mains extension cable, and a multiport USB desktop charger.

The Blackberry Secure license, that the Company provides, delivers product manufacturers with a deeply embedded security solution that comprises of the Company's proprietary software and applications. The products built with components from the Company's software platform are considered to have the best-in-class security that enables end-user privacy, and also safeguards enterprises from attackers exploiting device vulnerabilities.

Company Growth Prospects

On January 15, 2018, Blackberry unveiled Blackberry Jarvis, a software cybersecurity product. The Company initially marketed the solution to automakers, so as to ease their complex software supply chains. The Company also noted that Blackberry Jarvis was applicable to multiple other industries, including the likes of healthcare, industrial automation, aerospace, defense, etc., which held the immediate need for the product.

Blackberry Jarvis, according to the Company, is a one-of-a-kind cloud-based static binary code scanning solution that identifies vulnerabilities in software used in automobiles. The software scans and delivers deep actionable insights within minutes, where conventionally, it would involve manual scanning that would take a large number of experts and an impractical time-frame.

Prior to the announcement, on January 03, 2018, BlackBerry and Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BB), announced a collaboration to accelerate the deployment of connected and autonomous vehicle technology for automotive OEMs and suppliers across the world. The Companies signed a statement of intent to make the Company's industry-leading ISO26262 ASIL-D certified safety operating system (OS) the foundation for Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving open platform. Moreover, Blackberry and Baidu would work together to integrate Baidu's CarLife, the leading smartphone integration software for connected cars in China, and its conversational AI system DuerOS, and high definition maps to run on the Company's QNX Car Platform.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, BlackBerry's stock advanced 3.12%, ending the trading session at $12.89.

Volume traded for the day: 9.60 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 6.79 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.42%; previous three-month period - up 24.66%; past twelve-month period - up 92.96%; and year-to-date - up 15.40%

After yesterday's close, BlackBerry's market cap was at $6.78 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.41.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

