Active-Investors: Free Research Report as BCE's Q4 Adjusted EPS Beat Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Altice USA Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BCE. The Company posted its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and full fiscal year 2017 (FY17) financial results on February 08, 2018. The Montreal, Canada-based Company's total operating revenues grew 4.5% y-o-y in Q4 FY17. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company BCE Inc. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ATUS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, BCE most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BCE

Earnings Highlights and Summary

BCE reported revenues of $5.96 billion in Q4 FY17, which were above the $5.70 billion recorded in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's service revenues grew 5.1% in Q4 FY17 to $5.44 billion from $5.17 billion in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's product revenues decreased to $523 million in Q4 FY17 from $533 million in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, BCE's net earnings came in at $617 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $699 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net earnings stood at $684 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $667 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, analysts were expecting the Company to report a net income of $0.75 per diluted share.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported total operating revenues of $22.72 billion, up from $21.72 billion in FY16. BCE's net earnings came in at $2.97 billion, or $3.12 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $3.09 billion, or $3.33 per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, the Company's adjusted net earnings were $3.03 billion, or $3.39 per diluted share, during FY17 versus $3.01 billion, or $3.46 per diluted share, in the year ago.

Operating Metrics

The telecommunications Company's operating costs grew to $3.68 billion in Q4 FY17 from $3.52 billion in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $2.22 billion, or 37.2% of operating revenues, in Q4 FY17, up from $2.12 billion, or 37.2% of operating revenues, in the last year's comparable quarter.

Segment Results

In Q4 FY17, BCE's Bell Wireless segment's operating revenues grew 9.9% to $2.07 billion y-o-y from $1.88 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the segment's adjusted EBITDA improved to $736 million, or 35.6% of segment revenues, from $674 million, or 35.8% of segment revenues, in Q4 FY16.

BCE's Bell Wireline segment's revenues were up 2.7% to $3.22 billion y-o-y in Q4 FY17 from $3.14 billion in Q4 FY16. For Q4 FY17, the segment's adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.31 billion, or 40.7% of segment revenues, compared to $1.26 billion, or 40.1% of segment revenues, in the year ago corresponding period.

BCE's Bell Media segment's revenues fell 1.3% to $834 million in Q4 FY17 from $845 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's adjusted EBITDA came in at $171 million, or 20.5% of segment revenues, in Q4 FY17 compared to $188 million, or 22.2% of segment revenues, in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

The Company's cash flow from operations rose to $1.66 billion in Q4 FY17 from $1.52 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's free cash flow was $652 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $923 million in the last year's same quarter.

BCE had cash and cash equivalents worth $625 million at the close of its books on December 31, 2017, compared to $853 million as on December 31, 2016. During FY17, the Company's long-term liabilities increased and stood at $18.22 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $16.57 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In its earnings press release, BCE's Board of Directors hiked the annualized common share dividend by 5.2%, or 15 cents per share, from $2.87 to $3.02 per year. The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.755 per common share, payable on April 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, BCE's stock slightly rose 0.66%, ending the trading session at $44.19.

Volume traded for the day: 1.25 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 920.65 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 3.08%

After yesterday's close, BCE's market cap was at $39.76 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.56.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.43%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Telecom Services - Domestic industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors