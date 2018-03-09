In Week 10 2018, Icelandair Group hf. (The "Company") purchased 21,197,337 of its own shares. The total purchase price is ISK 338,744,072, as detailed below:



Date Time Purchased Share Turnover No. of own shares after shares price transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5.3.2018 14:00 5.000.000 16,25 81.250.000 144.460.000 5.3.2018 14:19 40.232 16,25 653.770 144.500.232 6.3.2018 10:16 2.000.000 16,30 32.600.000 146.500.232 6.3.2018 11:00 1.000.000 16,30 16.300.000 147.500.232 7.3.2018 09:30 500.000 15,80 7.900.000 148.000.232 7.3.2018 09:30 500.000 15,80 7.900.000 148.500.232 7.3.2018 09:31 1.000.000 15,75 15.750.000 149.500.232 7.3.2018 09:47 1.000.000 15,85 15.850.000 150.500.232 7.3.2018 09:47 2.040.232 15,85 32.337.677 152.540.464 8.3.2018 09:48 3.000.000 15,95 47.850.000 155.540.464 8.3.2018 10:43 2.040.232 15,90 32.439.689 157.580.696 9.3.2018 12:33 76.641 15,50 1.187.936 157.657.337 9.3.2018 14:16 3.000.000 15,58 46.725.000 160.657.337



Prior to the aforementioned share repurchase, the Company owned 139,460,000 of its own shares but now owns 160,657,337 of its own shares, corresponding to 3.21% of the Company's total share capital.



The trade is in accordance with a share repurchase program authorized by the Annual General Meeting on the 3rd of March 2017 and has been put in motion according to an announcement published in NASDAQ Iceland on the 1st of March 2018.



Icelandair Group hf. has acquired 21,197,337 of its own shares under the program which corresponds to 0.42% of the total share capital and the total value of repurchased shares amounts to ISK 338,744,072. According to the program, The Company may not purchase more than 50,000,000 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.00% of the total share capital. The total consideration for shares under the program shall not exceed ISK 750 million. The share repurchase program is valid until September 3rd 2018 or until the total allowed amount of shares are purchased by the Company, whichever happens first.



The share repurchase program is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, with later amendments.



