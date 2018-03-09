IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Synergy" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SGYP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between September 5, 2017 and November 14, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 10, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the complaint, on September 5, 2017, Synergy announced it had closed on a "non-dilutive" $300 million loan from CRG Partners III L.P., which would be available to Synergy "when needed" to fund its operations through 2019. The lawsuit further claims that on November 14, 2017, Synergy revealed that the loan agreement terms, which were not previously disclosed, prevented Synergy from accessing $200 million of the loan without conducting a dilutive secondary offering or offerings of shares to raise cash, and thus, Synergy was conducting a secondary offering of its shares.

