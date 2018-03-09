MoneyOnMobile, Inc.: MoneyOnMobile Presents at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

DALLAS, TX and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / MoneyOnMobile, Inc. (OTCQB: MOMT), one of the largest phone-based mobile payment networks in India, has presented at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference.

Harold Montgomery, CEO and Chairman of MoneyOnMobile, Inc. gave the presentation and answered questions from investors. The presentation included an overview of the MoneyOnMobile growth story, market position, and vision for 2018.

You can access the presentation at the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26635.

About MoneyOnMobile, Inc.

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is an India-focused mobile payments technology and processing company offering mobile payment services. MoneyOnMobile enables Indian consumers to use mobile phones to pay for goods and services or transfer funds from one cell phone to another. It can be used as simple SMS text functionality or through the MoneyOnMobile application or internet site. MoneyOnMobile has more than 350,000 retail locations throughout India.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed on July 6, 2017. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would," or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

