SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2018 / According to Neil Shekhter, founder, and CEO of Santa Monica-based NMS Properties, apartment hunters these days look for digital database listings and search engines that specialize in rental properties. There are many different options to select from and millions of apartment listings. Most all of them have IOS and Android apps that apply.

Here's an alphabetical listing of 20 websites:

Abodo.com

Visuals are used for searching apartments by price and room size, including non-negotiable features such as whether the location is pet-friendly or has air-conditioning. Sort by popularity and other relative aspects particular to that apartment.

Apartmentguide.com

If you're interested in floor-plans and photos of the place, here's where you want to go. Get a full 360-degree visual video and photo tour of many of the listings. Large management companies provide these listings.

Apartments.com

A great search engine that uses comprehensive filters to find out exact pricing and type of apartment features. Some examples are such things as whether they cater to military families, permit restricted income tenants or provide a nice pad for students.

Coldwellbanker.com

This website is probably used by upper-end renters more than others and offers single-family luxury-type homes mostly. There are special filters that can find 'Smart Homes.' Great for those who are moving into a new city.

Craigslist.com

There are a few duplicate listings and users need to be careful they don't run into any scams. You can deal with small landlords and homeowners directly before running into the ideal place you're looking for.

ForRent.com

A website that provides a lot of information about all types of apartments. A floor plan of the place, photo gallery and video is usually available for review. The company will move your belongings for free. Included is a rent calculator.

Homefinder.com

Locations and details of the houses are listed in a very simple style on this not-so-sophisticated website which lets the user see all the cities and available housing properties for free across the U.S.

Homes.com

A site that's geared specifically with a cordial database for rental listings and whether its a retirement home, short term housing residence and student off-campus housing. Every listing offers state test performance data.

Hotpads.com

A company that was acquired by Zillow in 2012. A site that offers in-depth search engine information regarding rentals across the United States. No filters are provided at this site for neighborhoods.

New York Times Real Estate

All you do is type in the neighborhood you want and price range. Attention to details of the housing market is the focus at this site. Surprisingly there's no Andoid app.

PadMapper.com

Newly designed website that also includes information from other websites such as Airbnb, ForRent, and PadLister. Rent per bedroom is easy to find if you want to share an apartment with two or more friends.

Realtor.com

A fast and able to personalize the search type of website. Price comparison with area homes, including the statistics on type of schools, restaurants, shops and grocery stores in the area are all presented in an easy-to-digest format.

Rent.com

You can save money at this site. By listing your home's size you may be able to get free moving estimates here. Tours on this site of the potential homes are always available, including the inside of the place and a map view of the available spots for rent.

RentCafe.com

The only listings available are those that can be obtained directly from the property managers. If you're a renter, there's the possibility for applying in real-time for finding cheap apartments online.

RentHop.com

Filters such as 'Has Floorplan' to 'Common Outdoor Space' are used on this site. 'HopScore,' provides an assessment of how good each listing is. You can use 'Price Comparison.' The Android app is only available to brokers and landlords.

RentJungle.com

A website that will enable you to find out whether you're receiving a good deal or not. It uses a graphics Geo-map that can make the difference between dwellings that are single and multiple occupancy. Military families can easily find housing at this site.

Sublet.com

This site has been around since 1999 and is all about sublets, but smaller landlords also offer rentals here. If you are looking for a room or a whole apartment you can find it here. An international site, although there are no apps for it.

Trulia

A easy interface search engine site that's owned by Zillow since 2005. They also offer CrimeReports.com, EveryBlock.com, and SpotCrime.com. This helps users get specific information regarding local schools, amenities, and commute times.

Zillow

This is a company that was founded in 2006. As one of the most looked at sites online fo real estate research, it provides data for 110 million homes. All you need to do is type in the neighborhood's zip code, and the Zestimate tool will estimate rental and purchase price.

Zumper.com

A company that will give you market reports and apartment hunters can learn about city landmarks and the daily weather in that location. You can find a breakdown of several neighborhoods and listings that may interest you.

Launching NMS Properties in 1988, Neil Shekhter assumed the role of CEO in January 1995. The real estate management company focuses on multi-family and mixed-use properties in the Greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Monica. At present, NMS properties manage more than 70 properties.

Over the course of 2017, NMS deployed 40 furnished units in Los Angeles, and Neil Shekhter plans to triple that number in 2018. The company currently manages some of its properties while testing a pilot with MY SUITE.

Neil Shekhter - Founder and CEO of NMS Properties

Apartments For Rent In Los Angeles NMS Residential: http://www.nmsresidential.com

NMS Properties - Real Estate Management Firm: http://www.nmsproperties.com

Contact Information: info@NeilShekhter.com

SOURCE: NMS Properties, Inc.