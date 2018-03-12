Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 12/03/2018 / 09:48 UTC+8 *?For Immediate Release? 12 March 2018* *China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited* (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liabilities) *(Stock code: 1268.HK)* *Redemption of Bonds and Release of Shares Pledged by a Controlling Shareholder* [12 March 2018 - Hong Kong] A fast-expanding auto distributor, China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited ("MeiDong Auto", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1268.HK), was pleased to announce on 9 March 2018, that the Company had redeemed the outstanding Bonds in full on the announcement date and pursuant to the deed of release, the pledged shares and the further pledged shares had been released back to Apex Sail on the same day. As at the date of the announcement, the Company had fully redeemed the Bonds and all the Pledged Shares and the Further Pledged Shares previously pledged had been released and Apex Sail confirmed that it had not pledged any of its shares of the Company. Apax Sail is an asset of the Ye Family Trust, a revocable discretionary family trust owned by family of Mr. Ye Fan, executive of the Company and chairman of the Board. -End- *About China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited* China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited is a fast expanding auto distributor with focus on 2nd to 4th tier cities and after-sales services. The Group mainly focuses on mid brands and main stream luxury brand, including Porsche, BMW, Lexus, Toyota and Hyundai. As of 30 June 2017, the Group owns 34 stores across different cities in Beijing, Guangdong, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Hubei and Gansu provinces in China. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited for and on behalf of *China MeiDong Auto Holdings limited*. For further information, please contact: *DLK Advisory ????* Michelle Shi (michelleshi@dlkadvisory.com) Ivy Chan (ivychan@dlkadvisory.com) Cathy Wu (cathywu@dlkadvisory.com) Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MSHQCBHIKR [1] Document title: [MeiDong Auto 1268.HK]Redemption of Bonds and Release of Shares Pledged by a Controlling Shareholder 12/03/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dbae29b1d4e71d2ce012053543da358a&application_id=662519&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

