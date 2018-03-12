Borussia Dortmund Signs Cooperation Deal with Bangkok Airways as its Regional Partner

DORTMUND, Germany, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Borussia Dortmund, one of Europe's most successful football clubs with a traditionally strong fan base in Asia and the world, announcesBangkok Airways, Thailand-based regional airline, a "Regional Partner of Borussia Dortmund" today at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

The cooperation deal includes a variety of advertising and promotional components of the co-branding campaigns in Thailand, Southeast Asian countries, mainland China, Hong Kong, India and Bangladesh which will enhance the airline's brand recognition across the region.

Mr.Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, Bangkok Airways' President, says, "We are so proud and excited to partner with Borussia Dortmund, an eight-time German Champions. With Borussia Dortmund's strong global brand presence and a huge fan base, we believe that it will strengthen Bangkok Airways' brand image as Asia's Boutique Airline as well as make the airline better known across Asia and Europe which are our main customer bases."

"Another highlight is BVB Evonik Football School for children as giving back to the community has been part of our business roadmap for many years. We will work with our dedicated CSR team to make this sponsorship activation tangible," added Mr.Puttipong.

Carsten Cramer, Chief Marketing Officer of Borussia Dortmund states, "We are excited to partner with Bangkok Airways that have strengthened their award winning position over the last couple of years in Asia. Both of us we are ambitious and aspiring brands and are looking forward to introduce our cooperation across Bangkok Airways' key markets."

Borussia Dortmund (www.bvb.de/eng) is one of the most traditional and popular German football clubs. Founded in 1909, BVB boasts around 10 million fans within Germany and, in addition, also looks to a rapidly growing fan base worldwide.

About Bangkok Airways

Bangkok Airways (www.bangkokair.com), with the ASIA'S BOUTIQUE AIRLINE slogan, is the first private airline established in Thailand since 1968. Taking off daily with about a hundred flights per day from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok Airways flies travelers from around the world to more than twenty five exquisite destinations across Thailand and Asia. To name a few; Samui, Phuket, Trat (Koh Chang), Maldives are amongst the most popular beach selections; whilst Sukhothai, Luang Prabang, Siem Reap (Angkor), are of the world heritage personalities, each of which possesses her unique flair.

