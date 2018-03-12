Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, publishes a new article in the prestigious scientific journal ALLERGY.

ALLERGY is the official journal of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI). Its task is to promote links between fundamental and clinical research in the fields of allergies and immunology. It only publishes articles approved by a committee of renowned and independent scientific experts. The selection criteria are the quality and originality of the scientific results presented.

This new article presents the results of the Phase III clinical trial to assess the clinical efficacy of the product candidate gp-ASIT+ for the immunotherapy treatment of grass pollen-induced rhinitis in real life. These results showed that a short treatment with gp-ASIT+ (4 medical visits over 3 weeks) induced a convincing and statistically significant reduction in the combined score of symptoms and medication intake during natural exposure to grass pollens.

ASIT biotech has already published the results of the clinical trials with gp-ASIT+:

phase I/II (http://www.jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(17)31572-5/pdf) in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI);

phase IIa (http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.13392/full) in the journal ALLERGY;

the phase IIb (http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.13358/full) in the journal ALLERGY.

This fourth publication in a prestigious scientific journal specialized in allergies confirms the quality and robustness of the clinical results obtained by ASIT biotech with its lead product candidate.

Thierry Legon, CEO of ASIT biotech, commented: "This new article in ALLERGY follows the publications of the full clinical development (Phase I to Phase III) of our flagship product candidate, gp-ASIT+. It will once again draw the attention of the global community of allergists onto the remarkable properties of gp-ASIT+. The phase III results have demonstrated for the first time ever that allergen peptides are able to reduce, in real life, allergic patients' symptoms and drug intake after only 3 weeks of treatment with gp-ASIT+ while other products require several months or even years to reach the same effect."

References:

Article in ALLERGY: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.13433/full