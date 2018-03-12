A new step in the execution of "SoLocal 2020" strategic plan

All resolutions submitted were approved by SoLocal's shareholders

SoLocal's Combined General Meeting took place on March 9, 2018 under the chairmanship of Pierre Danon, for the first time since his election as Chairman of the Board.

All resolutions submitted to the votes of shareholders were approved. This result highlights the support of SoLocal's shareholders to the new management team.

Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board, and Eric Boustouller, CEO of SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL), presented and commented the SoLocal 2020 transformation and strategic plan and the issues at stake.

This General Meeting is a new step in the execution of SoLocal 2020 plan and gives the new management team the capacity to carry out the project.

Additional information regarding the Board of Directors

Sandrine Dufour resigned from the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee she chaired until her resignation will be headed by Jacques-Henri David. Lucile Ribot, who was just appointed Director at the General Meeting, will join the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors also amended its rules of procedure to allow the appointment of a Vice Chairman elected among its independent members. The powers of the Vice Chairman are the following:

exercise the powers of the President in case of incapacity, absence or failure under the same conditions as the President;

make himself available and be able to meet shareholders and hear them;

make himself available and listen to the Directors of the Company to discuss the proper functioning of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint David Amar as Vice Chairman of the Board.

SoLocal's Board of Director has now been fully revamped around diverse and multi-disciplinary skills and a recognized expertise in the digital field. 100% of the Board members are independent (excluding one representative of the Group's employees) and 40% are women. It is composed of:

Pierre Danon (Chairman of the Board)

David Amar (Vice Chairman of the Board)

Jacques-Henri David

Delphine Grison

Marie-Christine Levet

Alexandre Loussert

Arnaud Marion

Joëlle Obadia (Representative of the Group's employees)

Lucile Ribot

Sophie Sursock

Philippe de Verdalle

Vote of a Long-Term Incentive Plan (« LTIP »)

The shareholders voted a free share scheme for SoLocal's key managers in the context of a Long-Term Incentive Plan. This program is key in order to enable the Group to hire new digital and managerial talents and implement its "SoLocal 2020" strategy. The performance criteria (stock price and EBITDA-CAPEX) selected for the plan strictly align the interests of the management and the stakeholders.

SoLocal Group is entering the CAC Mid60 and SBF 120 indices

Further to the index quarterly review, Euronext Paris decided on March 8, 2018 to integrate SoLocal Group in the CAC Mid60 and SBF120 indices which will be effective on March 16, 2018 at market close.

