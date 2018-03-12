Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds' or "the Company')

12 March 2018

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian') (AIM: KDR), announces that it was informed on 9 March 2018 that Kevin Taylor is now interested in 704,495 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the capital of the Company, equal to approximately 3.01 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 Virginia Bull / Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services Limited Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Don Hall, Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377