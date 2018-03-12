Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, March 11
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds' or "the Company')
12 March 2018
Holding in Company
Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian') (AIM: KDR), announces that it was informed on 9 March 2018 that Kevin Taylor is now interested in 704,495 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the capital of the Company, equal to approximately 3.01 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Virginia Bull / Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services Limited
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Don Hall, Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
www.kareliandiamondresources.com