FinTech Group AG: Goldman Sachs and FinTech Group establish ETP partnership

Goldman Sachs becomes preferred ETP (Exchange Traded Products) partner at FinTech Group AG's online broker flatex

As of March 15, Goldman Sachs products will be available for flatex customers at a minimal flat fee of 1.90 EUR

flatex continues to expand its market leading position as a provider of ETPs

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111), (FSE:FTK) (XETRA:FTK) offers Goldman Sachs products to flatex customers at a minimal flat fee of 1.90 EUR, starting March 15, 2018. This is a significant milestone for FinTech Group's online broker flatex, as it expands market leadership trading certificates and warrants.

Customers benefit not only from the attractive price but also from the extensive product range the investment bank offers.

"Goldman Sachs is one of the largest and most renowned providers of certificates and warrants on the market," said Frank Niehage, CEO of FinTech Group AG. "Investors who want to invest in certificates and warrants will find that flatex has the most comprehensive selection at the best conditions in Germany and Austria. We are pleased to feature Goldman Sachs as an additional issuer. For those who look for the best product selection at the lowest price in direct sales, flatex is the answer. "

Many premium partners already offer their ETP product range to flatex clients. Customers appreciate the continuously growing product portfolio. By working with Goldman Sachs as a preferred ETP partner, flatex is further positioning itself as the dominant provider of warrants and certificates to retail clients.

"We are pleased to further strengthen flatex' portfolio with our product range. flatex is our ideal partner in the market for warrants and certificates. That is why we are planning to establish a long-term partnership with interesting offers for our clients", says Jörg Kukies, co-CEO of Goldman Sachs AG.

The new offer is valid from 15 March 2018. Goldman Sachs products can be traded in direct trading from an order volume of 1.000 euros upwards for 1.90 EUR. The range of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) covers different asset classes and a large number of underlying assets.

About FinTech Group AG

FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, ticker: FTK.GR) is a modern smart bank: We offer innovative financial technology, our own core banking system and a regulatory liability umbrella.

The online broker flatex, as a wholly-owned FinTech subsidiary, offers our advanced, in-house technology service at low cost. This makes flatex the fastest growing trading platform in Europe.

Our smart technology scales easily, which is why we successfully offer them to B2B customers. For many well-known institutes as well as the state infrastructure we provide vital services. We help startups and business models who need a banking license through our white label banking to achieve rapid success.

As a smart bank, despite bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitization, we are ideally positioned for further growth and well on our way to becoming Europe's leading provider of financial technology.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information that use words such as 'expect', 'want', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe', 'seek', 'estimate', 'will' or similar Terms are recognizable. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results achieved by FinTech Group AG may differ significantly from the statements in the forward-looking statements. FinTech Group AG undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in any other than expected development.

