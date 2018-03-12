Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Länsförsäkringar Bank AB with effect from 2018-03-13. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.



Last day of trading is set to 2021-02-23 for LABO 805, ISIN SE0010949495. Last day of trading is set to 2022-02-22 for LABO 809, ISIN SE0010949503.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 50



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=668007