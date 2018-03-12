Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 17/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 12 March 2018













Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 10







On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 10:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ----------- -------------- Total, latest announcement 3,543,000 866,218,110 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 March 2018 171,000 242.49 41,465,790 ------------------- 6 March 2018 169,000 244.20 41,269,800 ------------------- 7 March 2018 167,000 244.21 40,783,070 ------------------- 8 March 2018 166,000 245.01 40,671,660 ------------------- 9 March 2018 170,000 244.87 41,627,900 ------------------- Total accumulated over week 10 843,000 205,818,220 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 4,386,000 1,072,036,330 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 47,085,553 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 5.03% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



