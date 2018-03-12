Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - SAIC Awarded Renewed $108 Million IT Support Task Order by US Army Human Resources Command

Stock Monitor: Internap Post Earnings Reporting

The US Army Human Resources Command executes career management, sustainment, distribution, and transition of Army personnel in order to optimize its personnel readiness, enable leader development, and strengthen an agile and versatile Army.

Contract Details

The task order was awarded under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions- 2 Services (ITES-2S) contract vehicle. The single award task order has a one-year base period of performance, a one-year option, and a total contract value of approximately $108 million, if the option is exercised. Work will be performed primarily in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

As per the terms, SAIC will provide a full spectrum of human resources and information technology (IT) solutions through development, sustainment, and integration of systems, services, and applications that support the war fighter and all Army personnel, which include Army Human Resources Command; Army Recruiting Command; Army Cadet Command and Army Reserve and National Guard soldiers, veterans and families. SAIC has supported the Army Human Resources Command by providing full lifecycle IT support, such as maintenance, enhancement and development support for systems, programs, applications, and databases vital to managing the Army's personnel, in peacetime and at war.

SAIC is Honored to Continue Providing Vital Services That Support Army's Focus on Improved Readiness

Jim Scanlon, SAIC's Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Defense Systems Customer Group, stated that the Company is honored to continue providing vital services that support the Army's focus on improved readiness. Managing an array of applications such as this takes a robust team and diversified talent.

Jim added that as a premier technology integrator, SAIC is proud to bring expert developers and robust end-to-end application development to support the mission.

SAIC's Last Contract Received by the Army Human Resources Command

As per the reports, in February 2017, the Company won a $72.8 million contract to support the Army Human Resources Command and soldier career pay and benefits. Under the contract, SAIC provided enterprise-wide systems sustainment, management, enhancement, development, and integration services for the lifecycle administration, management and deployment functions of the Army Human Resources Command. The services also supported the career pay and benefits of all active duty, reserve, guard, retired, and other Army soldiers. Work was performed at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

SAIC Awarded $74 Million Task Order by the US Department of Health and Human Services

In January 2018, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded SAIC a $74 million task order to support IT operations services, including service desk and deskside support, infrastructure, and datacenter operations. As part of the task order awarded under the Next Generation IT Services (NGITS) Operations Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), SAIC would provide services for the operating divisions (OpDivs) and staff divisions (StaffDivs) supported by the HHS Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), Office of Information Technology Infrastructure and Operations (ITIO). The task order has a base period and five option periods spanning 54 months, and is worth approximately $74 million, if all options are exercised. Work would be performed in Washington, D.C., and Rockville, Maryland.

About Science Applications International Corp.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC® is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. The Company's approximately 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the US federal government.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Science Applications International's stock advanced 3.73%, ending the trading session at $79.05.

Volume traded for the day: 332.09 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 262.60 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 13.59%; previous three-month period - up 8.18%; past six-month period - up 5.88%; and year-to-date - up 3.24%

After last Friday's close, Science Applications International's market cap was at $3.41 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.65.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.57%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 1.7% at the end of the session.

