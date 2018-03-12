Active-Investors: Free Research Report as CBRE's Quarterly Revenues Jumped 13% and Adjusted EPS Gained 6%

Stock Monitor: HFF, Inc. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, CBRE's revenues totaled $4.34 billion, reflecting an increase of 13% compared to $3.82 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's fee revenues increased 11% to $2.95 billion in the reported quarter compared to $2.66 billion in the year ago same period. CBRE's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $4.11 billion.

For Q4 2017, CBRE's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 10% to $577.8 million on a y-o-y basis, and its adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $582.2 million. The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin on fee revenues decreased 170 basis points to 19.7%.

On a GAAP basis, CBRE's net income totaled $168.40 million, or $0.49 per share, in Q4 2017 compared to $263.98 million, or $0.78 per share, in Q4 2016.

CBRE's adjusted net income rose 6% to $0.99 per share in Q4 2017. The Company's adjustments to GAAP net income included a $0.42 per share net charge attributable to the impacts of the Tax Act, as well as a $30.4 million (pre-tax) of non-cash acquisition-related amortization, and a $4.4 million (pre-tax) of net carried interest incentive compensation expense, partially offset by a net tax benefit of $8.7 million associated with the pre-tax adjustments. CBRE's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.93 per share.

For the full year FY17, CBRE's revenues totaled $14.21 billion, reflecting an increase of 9% compared to $13.07 billion in FY16.

On a GAAP basis, CBRE's net income was $691.48 million, or $2.03 per share, in FY17 compared to $571.97 million, or $1.71 per share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income rose 19% to $924.5 million, while its adjusted earnings per share improved 18% to $2.71.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, CBRE's Americas segment's revenues increased 11% to $2.34 billion on a y-o-y basis, with a strong growth in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The Company's Asia/Pacific (APAC) segment's revenues saw a 13% jump to $526.60 million on a y-o-y basis, supported by a solid growth across the region, most notably in Australia, India, Japan, and Singapore. CBRE's Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) segment's revenues rose 17% to $1.33 billion on a y-o-y basis, driven by Spain and the United Kingdom.

For Q4 2017, CBRE's Leasing segment's revenues rose by 13% on a y-o-y basis. APAC produced a leasing revenue growth of 17%, paced by Australia, Greater China, and Japan. The Americas leasing revenues rose 12%, with a strong performance in Brazil, Canada, and the United States. EMEA leasing revenues rose 12%, led by France.

During Q4 2017, CBRE's growing Loan Servicing Portfolio's recurring revenues increased 31%. At the end of the reported quarter, the Loan Servicing Portfolio totaled approximately $174 billion, up 20% from the year end of 2016. The Company's Property Management Services produced a growth of 14% for revenues and 16% for fee revenues.

CBRE's Global Investment Management segment produced revenues of $103.19 million, up 12% on a y-o-y basis. In the segment, assets under management (AUM) totaled $103.2 billion, up $4.9 billion from Q3 2017.

In the Development Services segment, projects in process totaled $6.8 billion at the end of Q4 2017, up almost $1.0 billion from Q3 2017. The pipeline decreased $1.6 billion during the reported quarter, reflecting a higher-than-normal conversion of pipeline deals to in process activity.

Outlook

For the full year FY18, CBRE is forecasting to achieve adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.00 to $3.15. This represents an increase of 13% at the midpoint of the range, with 8% attributable to EBITDA growth, and 5% attributable to the combined net effect of a lower expected tax rate.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, CBRE Group's stock climbed 1.30%, ending the trading session at $47.59.

Volume traded for the day: 2.19 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.87%; previous three-month period - up 9.28%; past twelve-month period - up 32.16%; and year-to-date - up 9.88%

After last Friday's close, CBRE Group's market cap was at $16.12 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.44.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property Management industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors