Active-Investors: Wired News - Honeywell's Cockpit Technologies Selected by Comair for its First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Stock Monitor: Broadwind Energy Post Earnings Reporting

Comair to Outfit 737 MAX Fleet with IMMR and ntuVue® RDR-4000 3D Weather Radar System

Comair will use Honeywell's Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver (IMMR) and the IntuVue® RDR-4000 3D Weather Radar system in outfitting the first 737 MAX fleet in Africa. These advanced technologies work together to help pilots prepare for and respond to new or difficult runway approaches and hazardous weather conditions.

Apart from IntuVue RDR-4000 radar and IMMR, the other major elements of the cockpit suite are SmartTraffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System, and a Mark II+ Communications Management Unit. Because of Comair's selection of Honeywell equipment, the airline will be able to meet existing and upcoming regulations mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), such as the ADS-B. Using precise GPS data, the technology can accurately pinpoint an aircraft's position in real time and share this data with surrounding aircraft and air traffic control to meet the aim of running more efficient, safer flights.

Reports suggest that Comair will take delivery of its first 737 MAX 8s in January 2019.

Comair can Keep its Commitment to Safety by Using Honeywell's Best Navigation and Weather Equipment

Erik Venter, Chief Executive Officer of Comair, stated that the Company's new fleet additions will enable it to be on the cutting edge of aerospace technology and in a leadership position among the airlines in region. Erik added that supplementing that with some of the best navigation and weather equipment from Honeywell means that Comair can keep its commitment to safety and ensure passengers reach their destinations quickly and comfortably.

Honeywell's Cockpit Technologies Helps Drive Fuel and Maintenance Efficiencies

Commenting on the agreement, Rudolph Louw, Aerospace Leader Africa - Honeywell, said that working with the Company provides pilots with the intelligence they need to not only make incremental adjustments in their flight route to save time and fuel, but also avoid patches of turbulent weather. Ultimately this helps drive fuel and maintenance efficiencies, while promoting a positive passenger experience.

About Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver (IMMR) & IntuVue® RDR-4000 3D Weather Radar System

The IMMR is the air transport industry's only fully digital navigation receiver that integrates ILS, GPS, VHF, omnidirectional radio range and GPS landing system functionality into a single receiver. The IMMR is designed to support current industry navigation standards as well as growth through simple software updates. The IntuVue RDR-4000 is the first automatic commercial weather radar, with a bad weather detection range 5% better than other radars. It can detect turbulence as much as 60 nautical miles (nm) ahead of an aircraft and predict lightning and hail.

About Honeywell International Inc.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey, Honeywell is a Fortune 100 company that invents and manufactures technologies to address tough challenges linked to global macrotrends such as safety, security, and energy. The Company employs approximately 129,000 employees worldwide, including more than 19,000 engineers and scientists.

About Comair Ltd

Established in 1946, Comair is a South African aviation and travel company, offering scheduled and non-scheduled airline services within South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Indian Ocean Islands, as its main business. The Company operates under its low-fare airline brand, kulula.com, as well as under the British Airways livery as part of a license agreement.

Stock Performance Snapshot





March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Honeywell's stock rose 1.97%, ending the trading session at $154.21.

Volume traded for the day: 2.88 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.00%; previous three-month period - up 0.79%; past twelve-month period - up 22.20%; and year-to-date - up 0.55%

After last Friday's close, Honeywell's market cap was at $117.06 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.06.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.93%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

