Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Masco's Q4 Adjusted EPS Surged 33% Y-o-Y

Stock Monitor: Builders FirstSource Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the three months ended December 31, 2017, Masco reported net sales of $1.87 billion, which came in above the $1.76 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's net sales numbers outperformed market expectations of $1.83 billion.

The construction materials Company reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $87 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $98 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the prior year's same period. The Company's adjusted net income was $137 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $105 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.43 per diluted share.

The Livonia, Michigan-based Company's net sales came in at $7.64 billion for the full year FY17 compared to $7.36 billion in FY16. The Company posted an adjusted net income of $618 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in FY17, rising from $498 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, in the last year.

Operating Metrics

In the reported quarter, Masco's cost of sales was $1.26 billion, up from $1.19 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted gross profit came in at $617 million, or 32.9% of net sales, in Q4 FY17 versus $577 million, or 32.6% of net sales, in the year ago comparable period. The Company spent $352 million on adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) in Q4 FY17 compared to $356 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted operating profit increased to $265 million, or 14.1% of net sales, during Q4 FY17 from $221 million, or 12.6% of net sales, in the third quarter of FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at $297 million in Q4 FY17 versus $252 million in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

Masco's Plumbing Products segment's net sales grew 9% to $891 million in the reported quarter from $972 million in Q4 FY16, driven by North American and International growth. The segment's adjusted operating profit also increased to $170 million, or 17.5% of segment sales, in Q4 FY17 from $153 million, or 17.2% of segment sales, in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the segment's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $187 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $168 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Masco's Decorative Architectural Products segment reported net sales of $494 million, rising 12% from the $443 million recorded in the prior year's corresponding quarter, driven by a strong volume growth in both coatings and builders' hardware. The segment's operating profit came in at $88 million, or 17.8% of segment sales, in Q4 FY17 compared to $75 million, or 16.9% of segment sales, in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the segment's adjusted EBITDA was $92 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $79 million in Q4 FY16.

Masco's Cabinetry Products segment's revenues were $223 million in Q4 FY17 versus $234 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's operating profit came in at $25 million, or 11.2% of segment sales, in Q4 FY17 compared to $19 million, or 8.1% of segment sales, in Q4 FY17. Additionally, the segment's adjusted EBITDA came in at $28 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $22 million in Q4 FY16.

Masco's Windows and Other Specialty Product segment's sales came in at $185 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $191 million in the last year's same quarter. The Company reported an adjusted operating profit of $5 million, or 2.7% of segment revenues, in Q4 FY17 versus $7 million, or 3.7% of segment revenues, in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $10 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $12 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During FY17, Masco's net cash flow provided by operating activities was $751 million compared to $789 million a year ago. At the close of books on December 31, 2017, Masco had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.19 billion versus $990 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company's long-term debt decreased marginally to stand at $2.97 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $3.00 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Earnings Guidance

For the full year FY18, Masco expects earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $2.36 to $2.51, while adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the band of $2.48 to $2.63.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Masco's stock rose 2.48%, ending the trading session at $42.48.

Volume traded for the day: 1.83 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.78%; previous six-month period - up 14.81%; and past twelve-month period - up 26.02%

After last Friday's close, Masco's market cap was at $13.04 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.40.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.99%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Credit Services industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors