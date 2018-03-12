NMS Properties, Inc.: Gina Alberts of My Suite - Launching NMS1539 - Santa Monica Furnished Apartments

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / My Suite Furnished:

An apartment community conveniently close to Santa Monica Place, Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Beach.





Discover My Suite - a unique collection of furnished apartments and suites characterized by their well-appointed interiors, short-term lease periods and unparalleled value. My Suite is located near some of Los Angeles' most coveted destinations and range from studios to three bedrooms. My Suite offers a truly turnkey solution for those looking for furnished apartments or suites, for a stay of 31 days or longer.

The dedicated team is passionate about quality and excellence, which is why the fully furnished apartments boast tasteful home furnishings and top-of-the-line appliances. Fully loaded with at-home essentials, including kitchenware, bedding, bathroom accessories and more, My Suite apartments are exceptionally suited for the well-traveled who are searching for a 'home away from home' experience.

Ideally situated in the heart of Downtown Santa Monica, along 4th Street and Colorado Avenue, NMS1539 is modern retreat just a few blocks from the center of the Westside's action. Residents of this building's furnished apartments enjoy the convenience of well-appointed interiors and exceptional service, but also the many amenities that the exciting neighborhood has to offer: fine dining, exceptional shopping and vibrant entertainment.





INTERIOR FINISHES

Ample Wardrobes

Brushed Nickel Finishes

Designer Window Shades

European-Style Cabinetry

Five Burner Gas Stove

Frigidaire Gallery and Professional Series Stainless Steel Appliances

Hardwood-Style Floors

Individual Climate Control

Large Bathroom Spaces

Quartz Counters

Tile Bathroom Flooring

Views of Santa Monica, Venice and Beyond

FURNISHINGS

Designer Artwork and Accessories

Flat Screen TV

High Quality and Contemporary Furniture

Kitchen and Bathroom Housewares Package

Quality Bedroom and Bathroom Linens

SERVICES AND AMENITIES

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

All Utilities Included

Apple TV Upon Request

Concierge dry cleaning service

Concierge Service

Controlled Access Entry

Elevator

Extended Cable TV Programming

High Speed WiFi

Reserved Parking

Underground Gated Parking

Washer and Dryer

Per Gina Alberts, Neil Shekhter assumed the role of CEO of NMS Properties in January 1995. The real estate management company focuses on multi-family and mixed-use properties in the Greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Monica. At present, NMS Properties manage more than 70 properties.

Over the course of 2017, NMS deployed 40 furnished units in Los Angeles, and Neil Shekhter plans to triple that number in 2018. The company currently manages some of its properties while testing a pilot with MY SUITE.

Gina Alberts Account Manager at My Suite

