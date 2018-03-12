Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Willis Towers' Revenue Jumped 8%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 18%

Stock Monitor: eHealth Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 2017, Willis Towers' total revenue jumped 8% to $2.08 billion compared to total revenues of $1.94 billion for Q4 2016. The Company's Commissions and Fees (C&F) for the reported quarter were $2.05 billion, an increase of 8% compared to C&F of $1.9 billion for the year ago same period. Willis Towers' reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $1.9 billion.

Willis Towers' total revenues were $8.2 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, reflecting an increase of 4% compared to $7.9 billion for FY16.

Willis Towers' US GAAP tax rate was negative 221% for Q4 2017, which included a one-time tax benefit of $204 million related to US Tax Reform. In connection with the impact of US Tax Reform, the Company recorded a provisional net tax benefit of $204 million in the reported quarter.

During Q4 2017, Willis Tower's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $484 million, or 23.3% of total revenues, an increase from adjusted EBITDA of $419 million, or 21.7% of total revenues, in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, net income attributable to Willis Towers $245 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $142 million, or $1.03 per diluted share. The Company's reported quarter results included pre-tax $92 million of transaction and integration expenses and $47 million of restructuring costs.

Willis Towers' adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.21, up 18% compared to $1.88 per share in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $2.11 per share.

For FY17, net income attributable to Willis Towers was $568 million, or $4.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $420 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's FY17, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $8.51, up 7% compared to $7.96 per diluted share in FY16.

Willis Towers Watson's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Human Capital & Benefits (HCB) segment had C&F of $758 million, an increase of 5% from $723 million in Q4 2016. The HCB segment had total revenues of $772 million in the reported quarter compared to $731 million for the prior-year's same quarter, and an operating margin of 22% for Q4 2017 and Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, the Corporate Risk & Broking ("CRB") segment's C&F gained 10% to $770 million versus $698 million in Q4 2016. All regions experienced C&F growth within CRB. The CRB segment had total revenues of $777 million in the reported quarter compared to $706 million for the prior year's comparable quarter, and an operating margin of 28% in Q4 2017 compared to 29% Q4 2016.

The Investment, Risk & Reinsurance (IRR) segment reported C&F of $300 million, up 5% compared to $285 million in Q4 2016. Wholesale led the growth for the segment due to increased demand in the Marine business and favorable timing. The IRR segment had total revenues of $305 million in the reported quarter compared to $289 million for the year ago same period, and an operating margin of 2% compared to 8% for Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, the Benefits Delivery & Administration (BDA) segment's C&F climbed 115 to $193 million versus $174 million in Q4 2016. The BDA segment had total revenues of $193 million in the reported quarter compared to $175 million for the year earlier same quarter; and an operating margin of 22% compared to 11% for Q4 2016.

Share Repurchase

Willis Towers repurchased approximately $70 million of the Company' stock during Q4 2017. For FY17, Willis Towers repurchased approximately $710 million of its shares.

Outlook

For 2018, Willis Towers is forecasting constant currency revenue growth of around 3%, and 4% on an organic basis. The Company is projecting adjusted diluted earnings in the range of $9.88 to $10.12 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Willis Towers Watson's stock rose 2.86%, ending the trading session at $164.14.

Volume traded for the day: 490.95 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.30%; previous three-month period - up 4.48%; past twelve-month period - up 29.39%; and year-to-date - up 8.93%

After last Friday's close, Willis Towers Watson's market cap was at $21.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 39.33.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Insurance Brokers industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

