Rosetta Genomics Ltd.: Rosetta Sets a New Date for Shareholder Meeting to Approve Genoptix Merger

Previously announced meeting date of April 6, 2018, for its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, has been cancelled and rescheduled for April 17, 2018

New record date for shareholder meeting to approve the merger is March 20, 2018 and Rosetta Genomics strongly urges shareholders to vote for new transaction as its cash position is insufficient to fund operations beyond a short period of time

PHILADELPHIA, PA and REHOVOT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROSG), a genomic diagnostics company that improves treatment decisions by providing timely and accurate diagnostic information to physicians, announced today that its previously announced meeting date of April 6, 2018, for its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, has been cancelled and rescheduled for April 17, 2018 with shareholders of record as of March 20, 2018 eligible to vote at the rescheduled meeting. All other transaction terms remain the same, including the purchase price and estimated price per share to Rosetta Genomics shareholders.

In connection with the proposed merger, Rosetta Genomics intends to file a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Shareholders of Rosetta Genomics are urged to carefully review the proxy statement, when available, because it will contain important information about the proposed merger and the estimated closing purchase price for each ordinary share.

Upon closing of the merger, trading in shares of Rosetta Genomics on the Nasdaq Capital Market will cease, and Rosetta Genomics will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Genoptix.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta is pioneering the field of molecular diagnostics by offering rapid and accurate diagnostic information that enables physicians to make more timely and informed treatment decisions to improve patient care. Rosetta has developed a portfolio of unique diagnostic solutions for oncologists, endocrinologists, cytopathologists and other specialists to help them deliver better care to their patients. RosettaGX Reveal™, a Thyroid microRNA Classifier for classifying indeterminate thyroid nodules, as well as the full RosettaGX® portfolio of cancer testing services are commercially available through the Company's Philadelphia, PA-based CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified lab.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Various statements in this release concerning the future expectations, plans and prospects of Rosetta containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate" "anticipated," "scheduled," and like expressions, and the negative thereof, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent expectations of Rosetta as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Rosetta disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. Rosetta may not be able to complete the proposed transactions on the terms described herein or other acceptable terms or at all. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (2) the failure to obtain the requisite approval of Rosetta's shareholders or the failure to satisfy other closing conditions, (3) risks related to disruption of management's attention from Rosetta's on-going business operations due to the pending transaction, (4) the effect of the announcement of the pending transactions on the ability of Rosetta to retain and hire key personnel, maintain relationships with their customers and suppliers, and maintain their operating results and businesses generally and (5) risks that the actual purchase price per share could differ from our estimate because the actual amount of payments for outstanding debt, convertible debentures, warrant termination payments, professional fees, expenses and other items could differ from Rosetta's assumptions. Further information on potential factors that could affect actual results is included in Rosetta's reports filed with the SEC.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the merger, Rosetta intends to submit relevant materials to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other governmental or regulatory authorities, including a proxy statement and form of proxy card. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ROSETTA AND THE MERGER. The proxy statement, proxy card and certain other relevant materials (when they become available) and any other documents submitted by Rosetta to the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Investors are urged to read the proxy statement and the other relevant materials carefully when they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the Merger.

