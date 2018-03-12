Easily scalable messaging, assignment and reporting application requires no additional servers or middleware

Ascom, the leading global healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider, unveiled a new Telligence nurse call application at HiMSS18, where it exhibited and offered demos in booth #4212, March 5-9 in Las Vegas.

Ascom Telligence nurse call, sold and supported globally, is a comprehensive, scalable platform deployed in more than 10,000 facilities, from small regional hospitals to some of the most advanced healthcare systems in the world. The new Telligence application was specifically designed to offer basic messaging, assignment and reporting capabilities to smaller hospitals at an affordable price. For facilities with limited IT resources, the new embedded application enables delivery of alarms and messages to mobile caregivers, a call volume data dashboard and response time metrics without the need for added servers or middleware.

According to research firm SK&A, of the almost 7,000 hospitals in the US, 5,479 have 250 or fewer patient beds.

"Our new Telligence application now integrates robust messaging, assignment and reporting capabilities for smaller facilities that requested basic functionality and easy upkeep," explains Rob Goldman, President, Ascom North America. "By listening to our market and customers, we developed an embedded application that is simple to set up and maintain so healthcare IT leaders can use their resources to focus on other priorities."

About Ascom

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry, security and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

For more information, visit www.ascom.com/north-america and follow @AscomNA and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005005/en/

Contacts:

Ascom North America

Chris Talbot, +1-919-234-2465

Vice President, Marketing Business Development

chris.talbot@ascom.com