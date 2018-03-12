The "Global MEMS Market for Mobile Devices 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global MEMS market for mobile devices to grow at a CAGR of 10.55% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advances in the manufacturing technology of MEMS pressure sensors. The OEMs in the global MEMS pressure sensors market are continually adding new features to their products, resulting in the launch of innovative products in the market on a regular basis. The accuracy of MEMS pressure sensors is increasing with these advances. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is design-related challenges faced by optical MEMS manufacturers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is MEMS becoming an integral part of consumer electronic devices. MEMS devices are increasingly being used in consumer electronics and mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles. The mobile devices integrated with MEMS devices can be scrolled, tilted, rotated, and switched from horizontal and vertical displays. Applications such as GPS and gaming, which employ motion sensors, are popular among smartphone and tablet users. For instance, MEMS sensors, when used in GPS applications, help consumers get directions and estimate the distance even in remote locations.

Key Vendors

Analog Devices

Robert Bosch

STMicroelectronics

Other prominent vendors

AAC Technologies

Goertek

Maxim Integrated

Murata Manufacturing

Sensata Technologies

Silicon Laboratories

