Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2017 Results Conference Call Invitation 12-March-2018 / 14:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 March 2018 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 12M & 4Q 2017 Results Conference Call Invitation On Monday, 19 March 2018 at 11:00am London / 5:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2017, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's YE 2017 audited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 16 March 2018. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 330 336 9105 Russia: +7 495 213 1767 Password: Halyk Bank Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5435 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 19 March 2018 at: https://halykbank.kz/investor_presentations_ [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 19 March 2019. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 5288 End of Announcement EQS News Service 662869 12-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bcb577ef2c079dfc6e087e4c345d69f6&application_id=662869&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d7407ab4f18fbfb027cc703ffbd7f61&application_id=662869&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2018 09:02 ET (13:02 GMT)