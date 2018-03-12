sprite-preloader
WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
12.03.2018 | 15:06
PR Newswire

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

(i) JOHN REEVE
(ii) SALLY REEVE
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
(i) DIRECTOR/ PDMR
(ii) SPOUSE
b)Initial notification /AmendmentINITIAL
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
b)LEI213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P


GB0008825324
b)Nature of the transactionMONTHLY INVESTMENT IN ISA PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
(i) £12.5392
(ii) £12.5400		39
39
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total value of transaction
- Cumulative holdings

78
£12.5396 per share
£978.09
64,457
e)Date of the transaction12 MARCH 2018
f)Place of the transactionLONDON

© 2018 PR Newswire