Eve Sleep said on Monday that it's aiming to be profitable in the UK this year, as it reported a widening of its losses in 2017. In the year to the end of December 2017, the company's statutory loss before tax widened to £19m from £11.3m the year before, even as revenue jumped 132% to £27.7m, with revenue in the UK and Ireland up 109% and international sales up 174%. Eve made an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £15.1m compared with an £11.3m loss in 2016 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...