London's FTSE 100 was down 0.4% to 7,198.98 in afternoon trade on Monday. EasyJet was the standout gainer as Credit Suisse lifted its price target on the outperform-rated budget airline to 1,836p from 1,803p and upped its pre-tax profit estimate for 2018 by 7% to £603m pre-Tegel start-up costs of £60m. The bank said this was driven by increased confidence in second-quarter pricing and growing comfort with the summer capacity outlook at key EZJ airports. CS also nudged up its 2019 pre-tax ...

