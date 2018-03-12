Product testing, inspection and certification company, Intertek, has acquired Malta-based quality and quantity cargo inspection services provider Aldo Abela Surveys (AAS) for an undisclosed sum. AAS's service portfolio includes professional and independent inspection services covering custody transfer of liquid cargos, bunker surveys, loading and unloading operations and bulk cargo inspections. It also provides assurance solutions for cargo damage, blending operations, ship-to-ship transfers, ...

