The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 9 March 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1310.33 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1301.93 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1320.08 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1311.68 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

