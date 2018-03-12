PR Newswire
London, March 12
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 9 March 2018 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1310.33
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1301.93
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1320.08 'XD'
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1311.68 'XD'
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
