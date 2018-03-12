Shares of E.ON and RWE were catapulted higher by news of a multi-billion pound asset swap aimed at fending off the entry of European rivals into their main market. However, the deal might also scupper the expected tie-up between SSE and Innogy's retail arms in the UK. Under the terms of the £19.57bn transaction agreed on Saturday, Germany's RWE would get all of E.ON's renewable energy assets and take a 17% stake in its rival. In exchange, E.ON would take control of Innogy, and its retail and ...

