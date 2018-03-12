CEA Group ("CEA") announced today that it acted as an exclusive advisor to Anchor Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Anchor") in facilitating the financing transaction led by Ambina Partners and its co-investor Atalaya Capital Management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006114/en/

Anchor's CEO, Kevin Pawlowski stated, "We are extremely pleased to add Ambina Partners and Atalaya Capital Management to our investment group. Greg Share's experience in launching Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from inception to $1 billion in market capitalization and expertise in the insurance space compliments our team as we complete our turnaround and return to profitable growth."

Greg Share, Ambina Partners' founder, said, "Anchor's management team has successfully resolved the relevant problems and are now poised for success. We are impressed with the leadership and passion of the team and stand ready to assist them in creating a highly successful and profitable insurance company."

About Anchor Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Anchor Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in St. Petersburg, Florida, with two insurance subsidiary companies: Anchor Property Casualty Insurance Company and Anchor Specialty Insurance Company. The company's management team brings an extensive cross-section of experience with building strong, successful, multi-state property and casualty insurance companies. Both Anchor Property and Casualty Insurance Company and Anchor Specialty Insurance Company have been assigned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. www.relyonanchor.com

About Ambina Partners, LLC

Ambina Partners, LLC is a private equity firm providing flexible financing and strategic and operational support to management teams and entrepreneurs. The company seeks businesses which can benefit from itsexpertise, involvement and capital. Ambina is often the first institutional investor and assists in the transition to a well-defined structure while maintaining the company's culture which has made it a success. Ambina's mission is to deliver impressive long-term returns with downside protection to investors. www.ambina.com

About Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm with approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management. Atalaya is a private credit and special opportunities alternative investment manager that invests across three asset classes corporate, financial assets and real estate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City. www.atalayacap.com

About CEA Group

Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 900 transactions totaling $45 billion in 60 countries. CEA's reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide. Beth Cahill, Senior Managing Director of CEA's investment banking advisory group along with Paul Henley, Senior Advisor, represented Anchor Insurance on the transaction. Ms. Cahill is located in CEA's corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Henley is located in Dallas, Texas.

CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006114/en/

Contacts:

CEA Group

J. Patrick Michaels, Jr.

Chairman CEO

813-226-8844

rmichaels@ceaworldwide.com

or

Beth Cahill

Senior Managing Director

813-226-8844

bcahill@ceaworldwide.com

or

Paul Henley

Senior Advisor

813-226-8844

phenley@ceaworldwide.com



101 E. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 3300

Tampa, FL 33602

www.ceaworldwide.com