Empire State Building And Tacombi Launch Exclusive Menu Available Only To Visitors Of The World's Most Famous Building

NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announces that popular Mexican eatery Tacombi located in the iconic Empire State Building (ESB) now offers visitors to the landmark attraction the option to purchase a prix fixe lunch or dinner available exclusively to visitors of ESB's world-famous Observatories.

"We are excited to partner with Tacombi to offer guests from around the world an opportunity to embrace the balmy beaches of the Yucatan directly in midtown Manhattan," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, Senior Vice President of the Observatory. "The package allows visitors from near and far the opportunity to experience Tacombi's authentic taco culture along with an unforgettable trip to our Observatories."

At $39.00 per person, the prix fixe menu includes an appetizer, a choice of four tacos, select drinks, tax, and gratuity. The new offering is available on Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET, except Cinco de Mayo, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day.

Located along 33rd street, Tacombi joins other renowned restaurants at ESB such as STATE Grill and Bar, Chop't and Sushi-Teria - adding even more culinary choices to the neighborhood for both tourists and locals alike.

For more information, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com and http://tacombi.com/.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2017, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About Tacombi Empire State Building

From the beaches of Mexico comes Tacombi's fifth and largest taqueria in the iconic Empire State Building, bringing warm Mexican hospitality and authentic taco culture to bustling Midtown Manhattan. The on-site Vista Hermosa tortilleria, open kitchen and wide bar with a selection of Tequilas, Mezcales, Cocteles y Ice-Cold Cerveza, offers an up-close view of Mexican culinary tradition. Inspired by the grand, disappearing art-deco taquerias unique to Mexico City, Tacombi Empire State Building is a neighborhood meeting place for friends, cohorts, and colleagues to unwind over authentic tacos and corn esquites, sip Mezcal or enjoy Tacombi's freshly pressed Super Jugos, Aguas Frescas y Sodas.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479871/Empire_State_Realty_Trust_Inc_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520442/Empire_State_Building_Logo.jpg