TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 9 March 2018, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Pattarozzi
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Open market sale of ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price Volume Total
$30.820 600 $18,492
$30.821 6,855 $211,277.96
$30.830 4,175 $128,715.25
$30.831 340 $10,482.54
$30.835 500 $15,417.50
$30.840 2,922 $90,114.48
$30.845 100 $3,084.50
$30.850 1,508 $46,521.80
$30.851 1,500 $46,276.50
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
| Price: $30.8315
Volume: 18,500
Total: $570,382.53
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|09 March 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
