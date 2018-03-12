Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 9 March 2018, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Pattarozzi 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market sale of ordinary shares c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Total $30.820 600 $18,492 $30.821 6,855 $211,277.96 $30.830 4,175 $128,715.25 $30.831 340 $10,482.54 $30.835 500 $15,417.50 $30.840 2,922 $90,114.48 $30.845 100 $3,084.50 $30.850 1,508 $46,521.80 $30.851 1,500 $46,276.50 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price Price: $30.8315 Volume: 18,500 Total: $570,382.53 f) Date of the transaction 09 March 2018 g) Place of the transaction NYSE

