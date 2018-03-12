Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2018) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSX: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces that Clive Oliver, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company has tendered his resignation which took effect from close of business on March 9, 2018.

Mr. Oliver has worked for Tethys since August 2013 and is leaving to pursue new opportunities. The Board would like to express its gratitude to him for his strong contribution and steadfast support during his time with the Company and wishes him well in his new endeavours. He has agreed to continue to work with the Company on an advisory basis to help ensure an orderly transition.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

