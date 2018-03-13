http://at.marketwire.com/accesstracking/AccessTrackingLogServlet?PrId=11G150186-001&sourceType=1

ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - March 12, 2018) - Michigan-based software developer Servant Systems, Inc. (www.servantsystems.com) continues to implement the PULSE Franchise Office System for Domino's Pizza International franchisees. Currently 900 international stores are using the PULSE Franchise Office System in addition to 2,100 stores in the US.

In 2013, Servant Systems partnered with Alamar Foods, the master franchise operator for Domino's Pizza in the Middle East and North Africa, to provide central reporting for hundreds of stores in the region. In 2015, Eat'N'Go Africa contracted with Servant Systems to provide central reporting for 17 stores in Nigeria. That number has since doubled. Also in 2015, for Taste Holdings in South Africa, Servant Systems developed central reporting for 50 stores.

Servant Systems was represented at the 2017 Mace Regional Summit in Dubai, UAE, held for markets in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe. These are some of Domino's fastest growth regions, where Servant Systems continues to expand its franchisee support.

The software streamlines multi-unit franchisee headquarters' financial integration and reporting, including general ledger and sales as well as payroll and overtime, using data generated by Domino's Pizza's system-wide PULSE in-store point of sale system. The PULSE Franchise Office System aids franchisees in sales analysis and validation of accounting data before it is loaded into the franchisee's accounting system. Features include tip and mileage reimbursement calculations, marketing, operations analysis capability, and automated email reporting. The software is highly customizable, supporting such international differences as date formats and currency. Servant Systems has implemented PULSE Systems for Domino's Pizza in the US and other countries since 2005.

A member of the Microsoft Partner Network since 1992, and longtime member of the International Franchise Association, Servant Systems provides software solutions to many leading franchise systems worldwide.

CONTACTS

Intermedia LLC

Sam Fine

+1-734-665-1190

sam@intermedia.us.com



Servant Systems, Inc.

Don DeSmith

+1-734-475-1619 ext. 121

ddesmith@servantsystems.com