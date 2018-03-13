Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis nominates Michael Putnam to its Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, 13 March 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy for natural and built assets, today announced that it has nominated Mr. Michael Putnam (57) for appointment to the company's Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

The Supervisory Board is submitting a non-binding nomination for the appointment of Mr. Putnam as member of the Supervisory Board at the next annual General Meeting on 24 April 2018. Mr. Michael Putnam will succeed Mr. Ian Grice, who has served as a Supervisory Board member since 2010 and is not available for re-appointment. The appointment will be for a period of four years. The term will start immediately after the annual General Meeting and will continue through the end of the annual General Meeting in 2022 and any adjournment thereof. Mr. Putnam complies with the independence criteria of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code and the profile drawn up by the Supervisory Board.

Michael Putnam has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skanska UK PLC from 2009 to 2017. Before he joined Skanska UK PLC as Managing Director for Skanska Cementation in 1995, he worked for Balfour Beatty Plc as Area Manager and Contracts Manager. Mr. Putnam holds a bachelor's degree (Hons) in Civil Engineering from the University of Surrey and is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, FICE, and of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, FRICS.

In 2017 Mr. Putnam stepped down from his role as CEO of Skanska UK PLC. Since then he has assumed two independent Non-Executive roles at Network Rail Ltd. and Southern Water Services Ltd respectively. Mr. Putnam is also a Member of the Advisory Board of the Association of Consulting Engineers.

Niek Hoek, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Arcadis. "I see great value in having Michael Putnam on the Arcadis Supervisory Board, as he brings solid industry knowledge as well as a good understanding of the challenges our industry is facing particularly due to the digital transformation. I also want to thank Ian Grice for his significant contributions to Arcadis over the past years. He has been a valuable member of the Supervisory Board and we all wish him well for the future."

