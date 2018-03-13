Crypto Community Leader and FinTech Authority Samson Lee Joins Advisory Board of the World's First Blockchain-Based Streaming Platform Play2Live

VALLETTA, Malta, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Play2Live has announced the joining of Samson Lee, the highly experienced crypto investor in China and APAC, to its advisory board.



Samson (Sam) Lee is a serial tech-entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in AI, blockchain, cryptocurrency and crypto asset, token sale/ICO, digital entertainment, new media, social media, mobile/e-commerce, IoT and smart consumer devices. He has proven track records creating, investing, incubating, operating, and capitalizing successful e-ventures in APAC regions. Currently, Samson is founder and CEO of CoinStreet, Asia President of Next.TV Inc., founding Executive Chairman of China Greater Bay Area TechFin Association, Co-founder The Blockchain Centre of Hong Kong, Chief Crypto-economic Advisor of Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange, board advisor of Universa.io and Chairman of STM Digital Group.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653281/Play2Live_Samson_Lee.jpg )



"Throughout the years, Sam has commercialized many groundbreaking digital services and e-business operations across Asia. Moreover, he is a business innovator and a highly experienced crypto economist. Samson will help us to build a unique transparent economy based on the revenue share model, that will transform the industry and deliver an ultimate end-to-end solution for streamers, gamers and esports fans covering all their needs, and proving that blockchain solution is the future of esports", comments Alexey Burdyko, CEO and Founder at Play2Live.

The core function of P2L platform is a streaming service, featuring video broadcast of gaming and esports content. Blockchain technology will allow P2L to introduce a unique mixture of interactive features and monetizing tools, currently unavailable on existing streaming platforms. The solution changes the rules of the game in the industry, giving monetization opportunities to all participants, including viewers. Essentially, everybody can be part of the peer-to-peer interaction, and everybody - 'Ševen the viewer'Š- 'Šis able to earn money.

"Current eSports industry is very centralised. By bringing blockchain into eSports, Play2Live has revolutionised the industry by building a decentralised eco-system, allowing different stakeholders such as eSports organisers, players, sponsors and game developers to interact with each other." said Samson Lee, Founder and CEO of CoinStreet. "In addition, by introducing eSports token to the ecosystem, they are creating new token economics which can facilitate seamless trading of digital assets and create new ways to incentivize different stakeholders in the ecosystem. I believe this will bring very exciting change to the industry in a positive way.

Contact:

Daria Golikova

PR Manager

Daria.golikova@p2l.tv



