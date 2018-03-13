35 New Strategic Partnerships Fueling Comodo CA's Booming Channel Growth

45 percent year over year growth (https://www.comodoca.com/en-us/about/newsroom/comodo-ca-achieves-record-45-percent-year-over/)



CLIFTON, N.J., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comodo CA, a worldwide leader in digital identity solutions, today announced the addition of 35 new strategic partnerships, positioning its channel program for another record year in 2018. The new partner relationships come amid continued momentum Comodo CA is seeing across its business. New partners include:

Wix.com, Secure128, AdwebTech, DonDominio, and GeoCerts.



"The record-setting growth we've seen in the last year is testament to the clear value partners are experiencing with our partner program," said Michael Fowler, Comodo CA President of Channels. "Since 2001 we've been the leader in helping partners succeed, breaking new ground in building and executing a best-in-class channel program. These new strategic partners have been exclusive to our competitors for more than a decade and are globally diverse, some are the largest providers within their specific regions. This momentum is of course assisting our expansion within these net- new verticals and geographies, and we are delighted to be part of their success."

To support the rapidly growing channel momentum, Comodo CA has made significant enhancements to its global Channel Partner Program. Over the past year it has bolstered its executive team with industry veterans, built up its sales and marketing teams, and improved pre- and post-support functions globally. Additionally, channel partners are being rewarded with new financial incentives such as the Annual Growth Rebate Program, increased revenue opportunities for partners with enterprise solutions, pre-qualified leads, free competitor replacement program and Marketing Development Funds (MDF). These new strategic partners are coming to Comodo CA for differentiated value.

Quotes from newly signed partners:

"Comodo CA's infrastructure and technical capabilities help us to deploy and manage security for our customers at scale. We needed a solution that could handle volume, as well as provide dedicated service and support. This partnership provides a valuable layer of security features for our customers as part of their Wix website service." - Dror Shaked, SVP of Business Development at Wix (https://www.wix.com/)

"Comodo CA's product offerings will help Adwebtech expand our portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, adding to our SSL, digital signatures and managed public key infrastructure offerings. With the growing global onslaught of cybercrime, our customers are eager to improve their digital security to avoid business and financial harm. Comodo CA's solutions will help us deliver even greater value to our customers." - Apurva Mody, CEO at Adwebtech (https://www.https.in/)

"We choose Comodo CA for their suite of innovative solutions that easily integrate into our core offering. What makes the partnership so successful is the support and 1:1 attention we are seeing from everyone across the organization. They are all dedicated to our success." - Anthony Capodicasa, CEO of Secure128 (https://pki.secure128.com/)

"We pride ourselves on providing customers with market-leading solutions at a fair price, followed up by outstanding customer support; the partnership with Comodo CA is a strong contributor to that mission. Comodo CA's partner-first approach and ability to bring new, innovative security solutions to market make the company an ideal partner for us." - Scott Rogers CEO of GeoCerts (https://www.geocerts.com/)

"Comodo CA is the perfect cybersecurity partner for us. We can now provide market-leading security solutions to our end users and resellers with the support of the number 1 online trust provider." - Marc Gelabert, CRO of DonDominio (http://www.dondominio.com/)

To learn more about the Comodo CA partner program visit https://www.comodoca.com/partners (https://www.comodoca.com/partners), or contact our channel partner team at partners@comodoca.com (mailto:partners@comodoca.com).

About Comodo CA

A trusted advisor by enterprises globally for more than two decades, Comodo CA provides digital identity solutions for businesses of all sizes - protecting their employees, customers, intellectual property and overall brand - from damages caused by fraudsters impersonating people and devices.

As the largest commercial certificate authority with over 100 million SSL certificates issued worldwide, Comodo CA has the experience and performance to meet the growing need to secure transactions and create online trust. For more information, visit ComodoCA.com (https://www.comodoca.com/) or via twitter @Comodo_SSL (https://twitter.com/Comodo_SSL).

