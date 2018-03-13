Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Update on DA Strategic Partnership 13-March-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 March 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Update on Strategic Partnership Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), announces that Device Authority ("DA"), the IoT security business in which Tern has a 56.8% shareholding, has today confirmed that Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited ("LTI") is the party with whom DA entered into a strategic partnership and which was referred to in Tern's Portfolio Update announcement of 24 January 2018. LTI (NSE:LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company with over 250 clients, for which DA will provide security solutions for LTI enterprise customers, pivoting towards IoT. To view the DA announcement, please follow this link: http://info.deviceauthority.com/lti-strategic-partnership [1] Tern CEO, Al Sisto said: "We are pleased to finally reveal the identity of DA's strategic partner, which represents a significant digital solutions player. DA's KeyScaler product continues to gain traction with blue chip brands due to its ability to deliver trust, control and compliance for Chief Information Security Officers." - End - Enquiries Tern Plc via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TERN Sequence No.: 5290 End of Announcement EQS News Service 663093 13-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=839770787812c09f9d43ee9dc4bc7869&application_id=663093&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

