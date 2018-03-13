sprite-preloader
13.03.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sampo Oyj: Sampo's Annual Report 2017 has been published

SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 13 March 2018 at 9:30 am

Sampo's Annual Report 2017 has been published

Sampo Group has published its Annual Report for 2017 at www.sampo.com/annualreport (http://www.sampo.com/annualreport). The Annual Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C Insurance, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life, the Environmental Report of If P&C and the CSR Report of Topdanmark are also available at the above mentioned address.

Sampo has also published its Corporate Governance Statement at www.sampo.com/statement (http://www.sampo.com/statement) and its Remuneration Report 2017 at www.sampo.com/remunerationreport (http://www.sampo.com/remunerationreport). The Remuneration Report 2017 is part of the Remuneration Statement, which is available at www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement (http://www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement).

The PDF files of Sampo's Annual Report 2017, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report 2017 are attached to this release.

Sampo Group will issue a report on non-financial information in accordance with Chapter 3a, Section 5 of the Accounting Act. The report (Corporate Responsibility Report 2017) will be separate from the Board of Directors' Report and be published before the end of June 2018.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)

Corporate Governance Statement 2017 (http://hugin.info/3096/R/2175715/839247.pdf)
Remuneration Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/3096/R/2175715/839248.pdf)
Sampo Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/3096/R/2175715/839246.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)