Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-13 / 10:00 *Senvion secures 23.8 MW Wakami wind farm contract in Japan Market expansion in Asia Pacific region continues* *Japan:* Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has signed a contract to supply and service seven Senvion 3.4M104 turbines for the Wakami Wind Farm developed by Japan Wind Development Co., Ltd. (JWD) and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES). The turbines have a hub height of 80 meters, and have been specially designed to ensure the wind farm can handle potential seismic or extreme wind conditions typical of the Akita Prefecture located in northern Japan and meet the exacting requirements of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). *Raymond Gilfedder, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion Australia and responsible for the Asia Pacific region, said: *"We are delighted to be working with JWD and MES to deliver the Wakami Wind Farm. This contract is an important milestone in Senvion's strategy to expand its operations in the Asia-Pacific Region and demonstrates our long term commitment to the Japanese market. Looking to the future, Senvion will continue to develop and expand its product portfolio, so that we can meet the needs of our customers in our key markets." Wind farm owner, JWD, has over 330 megawatts of installed wind generating capacity across Japan. *John Popham, Deputy General Manager, President's Office of JWD said: *"Senvion's technology is well suited to the Wakami wind farm site. Senvion's design team located in Germany, Australia and on the ground in Japan, worked hard to ensure that the project can handle extreme conditions and that it meets the strict criteria required of wind farms in Japan." *Tamehisa Yamaguchi, General manager of Project Dept. 1 Energy Solutions Div. Engineering Headquarters from MES, the EPC Contractor for the project said: *"This is an exciting time for the wind energy market in Japan. This project marks the first time that we have worked with Senvion to deliver a wind farm and we are looking forward to developing this partnership and achieving a successful collaboration for the Wakami wind farm. " Senvion is highly committed to the Japanese wind energy market and has had an established local office in Tokyo supported by a highly experienced local team since 2003. Senvion recently delivered the 3-turbine Mitane-Hamada Wind Farm located in the northern prefecture of Akita and continues to provide operations and maintenance support and spare parts to its fleet of 71 turbines located across Japan with an installed capacity of 124MW. *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.15 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The systems are designed at the Senvion TechCenter in Osterrönfeld and manufactured at its German plants in Husum (North Friesland), Trampe (Brandenburg) and Bremerhaven, as well as Portugal. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 6,600 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Senvion Press contacts:* Megan Wheatley Immo von Fallois Phone: +61 3 8660 6552 Phone: +49 40 5555 090 3770 Mobile: +61 423 780 329 Mobile: +49 172 6298 408 Email: Email: megan.wheatley@senvion.com immo.von.fallois@senvion.com *Senvion Investor Relations contact:* Dhaval Vakil Phone: +44 20 7034 7992 Mobile: +44 7788 390 185 Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. Key word(s): Energy 2018-03-13 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 26 00 5305 Fax: +352 26 00 5301 E-mail: press@senvion.com Internet: www.senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 WKN: A2AFKW Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg End of News DGAP Media 662787 2018-03-13

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2018 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)