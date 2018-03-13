sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,134 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0J34G ISIN: GB00B17MN067 Ticker-Symbol: T9V 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TASTY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TASTY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,129
0,148
14:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TASTY PLC
TASTY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TASTY PLC0,1340,00 %