AIM-listed Tasty, the owner of restaurants Wildwood and Dim T, reported a drop in full-year gross profit on Tuesday even as revenue rose, amid challenging market conditions. In the year to the end of December 2017, gross profit fell 64% to £1.9m, even as revenue increased 9.7% to £50.3m. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to £3.5m from £7m the year before. Tasty said it had performed in line with its revised expectations, but that 2017 had proven to be ...

